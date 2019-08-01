DANVILLE — Interstate 74 westbound will be shut down for several hours near milepost 206 (the Oakwood exit) in Vermilion County as crews deal with the second of two afternoon accidents in the area, state police report.
Westbound traffic is being rerouted onto U.S. 150 at the Oakwood exit, while the ramp from eastbound I-74 has been closed until the westbound lanes reopen.
Earlier, the right lane of westbound I-74 was shut down while state troopers cleared the scene of a two-vehicle accident about four miles to the west, near milepost 202 in Vermilion County.