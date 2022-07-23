URBANA — A second man allegedly involved in a violent attack on a man outside a campus bar late last month has been identified and charged.
Devin T. Espeland, 22, of the 0-100 block of Potowatomi Trail, Urbana, was arrested Friday by Champaign police on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery in connection with a beating of a Gibson City man outside Joe’s Brewery in the 700 block of Fifth Street about 1:50 a.m. June 26.
Already in custody and facing more serious charges of attempted murder, aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated reckless driving and failure to report an accident is Brendan Trumann, 19, of the 100 block of Sterling Court in Savoy.
Trumann is being held in lieu of $600,000 bond and is due back in court Sept. 14 after having been indicted July 7.
Judge Brett Olmstead issued the warrant for Espeland on Thursday and set his bond at $100,000. He was arrested Friday and released from jail Saturday after posting 10 percent of that amount.
He’s charged with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.
According to Champaign police, Trumann was kicked out of Joe’s Brewery after allegedly arguing with employees and customers and producing what appeared to be a handgun and pointing it at the crowd.
He then got in his Dodge Charger and started doing burnouts in front of the bar, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said.
The victim approached the car from the driver’s side and tried to disarm Trumann, Rietz said. That’s when the second man, later identified as Espeland, allegedly hit the man from behind in the head, knocking him to the ground and continuing to punch him while he was down.
Espeland then got in the passenger side of the Charger. That’s when Trumann allegedly pulled forward, ran over the victim, then backed up and ran over him a second time before fleeing.
Trumann later wrecked his car at Mount Hope Cemetery at Sixth and Pennsylvania, damaging several headstones, Rietz said.
Police found a handgun on the floorboard of Trumann’s car, determining it was a BB gun. They found an apparently impaired Trumann walking around in the parking lot of his apartment complex. He’s been in jail since that day.
Police had several sources of video of the incident and had been trying to determine who the second participant was since that time.
Court records indicate that Espeland is on court supervision after pleading guilty in December to misdemeanor battery for an incident that happened back in September.