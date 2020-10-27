URBANA - A Rantoul man who was buying stolen merchandise from known drug users has been sentenced to two years of second chance probation.
Matthew Fritz, 56, of the 300 block of East Congress Avenue, pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft, admitting to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on May 4, he possessed more than $500 worth of DeWalt tools knowing they had been stolen.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Champaign police Detective Cully Schweska was investigating a series of tool thefts from large box stores in town, including Home Depot, Rural King and Menards, in the spring.
Schweska learned that the tools were being stolen by known drug users, who then sold them to Fritz.
A court-authorized search of Fritz’s Rantoul home was done on May 4 and several tools, still in the original packaging, were recovered, McCallum said.
If Fritz lives up to the rules of his probation, he’ll have no record of a conviction.
McCallum said he had no prior convictions.