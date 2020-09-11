URBANA — Three women who admitted taking part in looting that followed rioting in north Champaign on May 31 have pleaded guilty to burglary for two years of second-chance probation.
If each of the women successfully completes the term of probation, none will have a record of a conviction.
Adora Sims, 20, of the 1000 block of West Hill Street, Champaign, admitted that she went in Piccadilly, 2202 W. John St., intending to steal. Police found her inside the liquor store. She was ordered to perform 50 hours of public service and pay $2,000 restitution. Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said the owners estimated their loss and damage to the looted building at $100,000.
Rosalind Parker-Stump, 33, of the 200 block of Burr Oak Court, Champaign, admitted she entered the Family Dollar, 1204 N. Market St., C, and pushed out a cart containing several items of merchandise, telling police she knew it was wrong. She was ordered to perform 30 hours of public service.
Kendra Lucas, 20, of the 1500 block of Aztec Drive, Champaign, admitted she was inside the Dollar General, 3001 W. Bradley Ave., C, intending to steal late that night but didn’t get anything before police arrived. She was ordered to perform 50 hours of public service.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who accepted the guilty pleas, urged each of the women to take the probation seriously. He called the second-chance probation sentence a “gift” designed to keep them from having a Class 2 felony on their record the rest of their adult lives.