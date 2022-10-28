URBANA — A Champaign County jury Friday acquitted an Urbana man of the first-degree murder of Martez Taylor in Urbana four years ago.
Keith Campbell, 31, who last lived in Urbana, is the second man to have been tried and vindicated in the July 21, 2018, fatal shooting of Mr. Taylor, 27.
Co-defendant, Cory Jackson, 35, was in October 2019 by a jury that deliberated two fewer hours than Campbell’s jury.
Campbell has been in custody 534 days, after eluding authorities for almost twice that long between when Mr. Taylor, 27, was killed in 2018 and when he was arrested in May 2021.
He was released from custody not long after Judge Randy Rosenbaum announced the verdict at 2:50 p.m.
After three days of testimony from 11 state and six defense witnesses, the eight women and four men took about 3½ hours to conclude that the state had not proved Campbell guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
“There is only one version that makes sense,” Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said in her closing argument.
“The defendant is at a party. K.T. (Mr. Taylor) knocked him out — that has to be embarrassing — so much so that he can’t get up on his own. He has to go outside and show K.T. what’s up,” she said.
Conceding that one of the state’s two strongest witnesses, Malaia Turner, had blamed the wrong defendant for the murder for more than a year, Alferink said she did so because “she felt betrayed” by her friend Cory Jackson.
Turner told authorities within an hour of the shooting that Jackson was the shooter and did not mention Campbell to police, a fact that defense attorney Jamie Propps hammered on repeatedly to the jury.
“She believed Cory was responsible for the death. Without Cory giving the gun to the defendant (Campbell) her cousin would still be alive,” the prosecutor argued, adding she didn’t like it that Turner changed her tune in the middle of a years-long investigation but was merely trying to explain it.
As for the entry into the case 14 months later of Alisha Turner, who also testified that she saw Jackson hand the gun to Campbell, who then shot Mr. Taylor, Alferink also had an explanation. Alisha Turner didn’t want to contradict her sister and didn’t want to lie, so she remained silent, like many other people who were present that night, the prosecutor said.
Campbell “being on the run” for three years “absolutely shows his guilt. Absolutely. Take all the inconsistencies together. It only leads to this defendant taking revenge on K.T. (Mr. Taylor),” she said.
But Propps countered that that state had not proved Campbell was the shooter.
She questioned the credibility of the Turner sisters and said Campbell’s flight was done out of “fear,” from relatives of Mr. Taylor making threats on social media and not guilt.
She also maintained that Urbana police had done a less than stellar investigation, failing to extract information from Mr. Taylor’s phones that might have helped, for example.
“There is zero physical evidence that links my client to Malaia Turner’s vehicle,” where Mr. Taylor was seated in the back when he was hit by three of five shots that came through the rear passenger window, Propps said.
Propps reminded the jury that two defense witnesses that she — not police — found, testified that a dazed Campbell was being helped from the house when the shots were being fired. She urged the jury not to discount or ignore what they had to say. Neither of those men, she argued, had any motive to lie.
Naming off other people who had been at the party but did not testify, Propps asked, “Where are all these witnesses to come in and support anything the Turner girls are saying?”
“K.T.’s family deserves justice, but justice is not served by convicting an innocent man,” she argued.
In rebuttal argument, Alferink reluctantly agreed with Propps that there was probably more the police could have done in their investigation. She also reminded jurors that not every case has physical evidence.
“This is not CSI. There is no DNA or fingerprints in every case. I wish there was,” she said. “We expect so much in this media age. It doesn’t mean we have to have it, though.”
Mr. Campbell's death was one of two shooting deaths in Urbana in 2018.