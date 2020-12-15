URBANA — A second man who was in a car from which shots were fired at Champaign County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month has been arrested.
Jawon E. Brown, 20, cooperated with U.S. Marshals who found him at the home of a friend in Urbana on Monday afternoon.
They had an arrest warrant issued after he was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Brown is known to authorities because of his alleged involvement in at least three other four other weapons cases since August 2019.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said Brown, who listed an address in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, Champaign, was the driver of the car that two deputies tried to stop for a traffic violation on U.S. 45 north of Urbana around midnight on Dec. 3.
Before they could activate their lights, several shots were fired in their direction, none of which hit either deputy or their marked squad car.
The deputies were joined by police from several other area agencies who pursued the car as it went south on U.S. 45, west on Interstate 74, then north on Prospect Avenue in Champaign before it crashed near the intersection with Olympian Drive.
Apperson said the occupants got out and ran. Police quickly caught Lawrence Lewis III, 27, of the 1600 block of Sheffield Road, Champaign.
He was charged on was charged Dec. 4 with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer and being an armed habitual criminal. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bond.
Brown had been developed as a suspect by police the day of the shooting and a warrant issued for his arrest.
Apperson said detectives spoke with Brown on Monday and he admitted being in the car that fled from the deputies but gave no explanation why.
The charges against him are reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, Class X felonies.
Court records show that Brown is currently on probation in two prior weapons-related cases and has a third pending related to a shooting in a downtown Champaign city parking lot on Aug. 8.
In August 2019, he pleaded guilty to having a handgun in January 2019 and was sentenced to 30 months of probation.
He was arrested again in November 2019 for aggravated discharge of a firearm and again about three weeks later for aggravated battery to a peace office and unlawful use of weapons. He pleaded guilty in June to the aggravated battery to a police officer charge for 30 months of probation and the other charges were dismissed.
He faces a mandatory prison term if convicted of the charges from the Dec. 3-4 incident.