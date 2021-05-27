URBANA — A second man who allegedly forced his way into an apartment in north Urbana earlier this year and stole an item has been criminally charged.
Marcedell Washington, 24, who listed an address in the 300 block of Kenwood Road, Champaign, was arrested Tuesday by Urbana police when he showed up at the courthouse for an appointment with his probation officer, according to Sgt. Tim McNaught.
He was charged Wednesday with home invasion, residential burglary and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $500,000 and told him to be back in court June 22.
McNaught said Washington was wanted in connection with a Feb. 5 home invasion that happened in the 1900 block of North Cunningham Avenue.
About 2:30 p.m. that day, Washington and co-defendant Anqwaun Beckett, 24, of Champaign, allegedly pounded on the door and when one of the residents answered, Beckett put his foot in the door and forced his way in with Washington.
They allegedly threatened one of the men there about stealing money from a girlfriend, McNaught said. Both men reportedly had guns, according to the victim.
As police were being summoned for the home invasion, another officer was coincidentally arriving to follow up on a report from the day before.
McNaught said after hearing the home invasion call, the officer watched the stairwell and saw two people run out. She yelled "police" and ordered them to stop but they ran back in, allegedly dumping two guns behind the couch, then came out again. Police found the guns later.
A man later identified as Beckett ran past her, fell on ice, then got in a vehicle and took off. Police pursued it until it crashed on Country Club Road at North Coler Avenue. Beckett got out and ran and was eventually caught in woods nearby.
In the vehicle, McNaught said police found a backpack that had Beckett’s identification, cannabis and a pistol magazine. They also found a fanny pack with Washington’s identification and found that the vehicle was registered to Washington.
Police believe Washington ran from the apartment on foot.
The victim identified him and Beckett through Facebook posts, police said.
Beckett was charged in February with home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated battery, manufacture or delivery of cannabis, and aggravated fleeing. He’s due back in court June 8.