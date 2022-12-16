DANVILLE — An 18-year-old Danville man who admitted playing a role in the deaths of two teens in Oakwood almost two years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton imposed the sentence Friday on Camarion Halthon, 18, whose last known address was in the 1800 block of Oak Street.
Halthon pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder in the Jan. 17, 2021, shooting deaths of Wyatt Bailey, 19, of Oakwood, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, of Rantoul, who hailed from Danville.
With credit for good time and 698 days already served, Halthon will be eligible for parole in about five years.
The victims were killed that day after a plan by Mr. Sloan, Cooper, Halthon, Ali Bryant and Jaevin Griggs to rob Mr. Bailey went horribly wrong.
Evidence at Cooper’s trial revealed that Cooper had contacted Mr. Bailey to buy cannabis and cannabis products. Once the group arrived at Mr. Bailey’s Oakwood home, he came out to their car to greet them, armed and carrying cash.
Cooper was also armed, according to testimony.
A struggle ensued between Mr. Bailey and some of the others, resulting in Mr. Bailey being shot in the legs and Mr. Sloan being hit in the abdomen.
Mr. Sloan’s friends pulled him back into the car but before leaving, Cooper shot Mr. Bailey in the chest.
The car that the five men were in took off for Danville but was stopped by a Vermilion County sheriff’s deputy, who found Cooper holding his dying friend and yelling at him to wake up.
In the car, investigators found a bag of cannabis products, Mr. Bailey's gun and an unregistered ghost gun that was also used in the shooting.
Halthon’s plea came a month after Cooper’s sentence.
Lawyers from the Illinois Attorney General’s office prosecuted the case at the request of Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
“When I met with the prosecution team from the attorney general’s office, we determined that 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections was consistent with the facts and circumstances of the case,” Lacy said.
“Judge Girton agreed, and his thoughtful and deliberate sentence addressed all aspects of this senseless crime. No sentence will truly address the loss felt by the victims’ families.”
Bryant, 20, is due back in court Jan. 9 and Griggs, 18, has a jury trial scheduled for May 2.