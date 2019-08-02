DANVILLE — A 19-year-old Danville man is heading to prison for his role in a February 2017 carjacking at a local gas station and a subsequent high-speed chase, but for a shorter amount of time than prosecutors had hoped.
Vermilion County Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey on Thursday sentenced Shaun Briggs to seven years in prison for aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X felony, and aggravated fleeing and eluding police, a Class 4 felony, over State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s objection.
The more serious charge is punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Lacy had asked for 27 years.
Briggs will have to serve 50 percent of his sentence. He was credited with already having served nearly two years and five months behind bars.
A jury convicted Briggs of the offenses on May 16.
At his trial, prosecutors said on Feb. 17, 2017, Briggs and Jermaine Porter, 18, held a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store, 845 E. Voorhees St., and then stole her 2015 Jeep Cherokee.
They then led Danville police and Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies on a chase north of Danville at speeds exceeding 140 miles per hour.
Prosecutors said Briggs stopped his vehicle just east of Rossville and surrendered. His DNA was found in the stolen Jeep, which Porter crashed in a ditch on a rural road southwest of Hoopeston.
In November 2017, Porter pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking. He was sentenced to seven years in prison the following January.