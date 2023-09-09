URBANA — An Urbana man who was shot in an Urbana parking lot earlier this month has also been charged with a shooting offense.
Martaz Williams-Davis, 38, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, was arrested late Thursday for his alleged role in a series of shots fired about 3:15 a.m. Monday in a parking lot at 2008 Vawter St.
An Urbana police report said that when officers responded to the shots fired, they found Williams-Davis with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was uncooperative with police, who found six spent 9 mm shell casings in his pants pocket at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Later that evening, co-defendant Anthony R. Wilkins, 28, of that same apartment complex, showed up at Carle with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Officers learned from witnesses that Wilkins, Williams-Davis and a third man were having a dispute and that all three allegedly possessed guns.
Witnesses said it appeared that Wilkins and the other unidentified man shot at Williams-Davis and that Wilkins was accidentally shot by his own unidentified friend.
Wilkins, who denied having a gun, told police that Williams-Davis left but returned with a gun and fired at him.
Detectives talked to Williams-Davis on Thursday and he admitted carrying a gun that night but told police he gave it to someone and that it was “long gone,” but declined to say who took it from him. He also denied firing that night and said the spent shells in his pocket were from a previous shooting in the country.
Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned Williams-Davis on charges of aggravated discharge of a gun and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Hearing that Williams-Davis has previous convictions for domestic battery, resisting arrest, obstructing justice, criminal damage to property and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, the judge set his bond at $250,000 and told him to return to court Oct. 3.
If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Williams-Davis remained in jail Saturday, as did Wilkins, who is also being held in lieu of $500,000 bond and is due in court Oct. 3.