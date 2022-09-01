CHAMPAIGN — Public health authorities are warning a second bat with rabies has been found in Champaign County this year.
An earlier case of a rabid bat in the county was reported in May.
As of Aug. 25, the Illinois Department of Public Health was reporting 36 cases of rabies this year.
The state health department advises capturing a bat that enters your home by trying to confine it to a room, and if it can be done safely wearing gloves, trapping the bat in a box and sliding cardboard underneath. Or call the local animal control officer.
People who wake up and find bats in their room and are not sure if they’ve been bitten should contact their doctor or local health department before killing or releasing the bat to determine if preventive treatment for rabies will be needed.