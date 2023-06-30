URBANA — A Champaign teen, who with his brother, is accused of the murder of a man in Rantoul during a robbery last fall, will also be prosecuted as an adult.
As she did last week for Tomari Johnson, 15, Judge Anna Benjamin found that the state had presented ample evidence to support the transfer of Tomir Johnson, 16, from juvenile to adult court.
The ruling issued Thursday subjects Tomir Johnson to far more serious penalties if he’s convicted as an adult of the Nov. 20, 2022, fatal shooting of Decarlo Douglas, 34.
On Friday, Benjamin arraigned Tomir Johnson on five counts of first-degree murder alleging that he personally fired the gun that killed Mr. Douglas during the commission of a robbery.
Rantoul police determined, through examining the victim’s cellphone records, that Tomari Johnson had contacted Mr. Douglas to buy cannabis from him and arranged to meet on Falcon Drive in Rantoul. Tomari indicated they would be on foot and Mr. Douglas let him know he would arrive in a Jeep. They also exchanged information on how the payment for the cannabis would be made.
Mr. Douglas’ 7-year-old son, who was in the Jeep with his younger brother, said once they arrived on Falcon about 1:40 p.m. that Sunday, two males approached the vehicle and one held a gun to his dad’s head. The Jeep was shot up, the child said, and his dad tried to run, leaving his flip-flops behind.
The child said his father did not have a gun, which authorities later determined not to be true based on the crime scene and the fact that Tomir Johnson was shot six times, some of the shots hitting his midsection.
When police arrived, they found Tomir coming out of a nearby apartment building holding a bath towel to his abdomen. Mr. Douglas was found in the road, where he staggered and fell after being shot, dropping a black handgun.
Witnesses described two males running away from the Jeep after an exchange of gunfire but they could not say who fired first.
Police also found numerous text communications between the brothers involving guns, robberies and videos of firearms, although no specific talk about robbing Mr. Douglas.
In finding that probable cause exists to charge Tomir Johnson with felony murder, Benjamin said a “common-sense analysis” of the evidence presented by State’s Attorney Julia Rietz suggested that the brothers intended to rob Mr. Douglas of cannabis rather than pay the asking price.
“They were perhaps surprised when Mr. Douglas was also carrying a firearm, and either shot at them after being held up at gunpoint, or shot back after being fired upon. There is no requirement to show that they set out to murder him,” the judge wrote.
Benjamin heard evidence of the youth’s abysmal childhood put on by Public Defender Lis Pollock. That included that he and his brother were both neglected and abused by their parents, whose parental rights were ultimately terminated, and that he suffers from several mental health problems because of his unstable home life that affect his decision-making.
However, Benjamin said there was evidence that the crime was “premeditated and committed aggressively.” She also noted that Tomir Johnson was less than a month away from his 16th birthday, when a transfer to adult court would have been automatic.
Although he had no previous juvenile convictions, Tomir Johnson had numerous prior police contacts and was charged previously with possession of a stolen vehicle and given a chance to participate in services that resulted in the case being dismissed. The judge noted that Tomir Johnson had “extensive services through the juvenile system” and at the time of the alleged murder, was in a stable placement with his grandmother.
“The fact that the juvenile system would have only five years to rehabilitate (Tomir) Johnson, to provide him all the services that he needs to address past trauma, anger issues and reactivity, is of grave concern to the court and presents a serious risk to the community,” she wrote
“There is too great a risk to the public to keep Mr. Johnson in a system that mandates he be released when he becomes 21 years old,” she said.
Johnson’s case has been assigned to Judge Roger Webber. He’s due back in court Aug. 29.