CHAMPAIGN — Students at Champaign Central High School got introduced to the inconvenience of added security Tuesday morning.
Parents were sent an email at 7:30 a.m. that all students had to enter the high school through the Combes Gym foyer doors off Lynn Street and be screened with a metal-detecting device. They were warned students might miss part of their first-period classes.
One student who arrived at 8 a.m. reported being in line for just over 30 minutes.
District families were told in September of the possibility of random checks to "reinforce safety in our school buildings."
Said Unit 4 spokeswoman Stacey Moore: "This is part of the efforts the district is using to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff."
A similar security check took place before school at Centennial High in September.