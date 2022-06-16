SPRINGFIELD — Vietnam-era Marine Corps veteran Michael Hart of Danville was touched by the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., he took part in Tuesday, but it was the show of appreciation when he and other military veterans returned home that moved him the most.
His family and many other well-wishers were on hand when the flight returned to Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield.
“The arrival back in Springfield was pretty impressive,” the 75-year-old Hart said. “The whole airport was packed with people. I was blessed to have all my family. It was pretty special.”
It was a long day for the veterans, each of whom was accompanied by a guardian. Hart’s guardian was daughter Cassandra Klein.
“It was a good experience for both of us,” Hart said.
They arrived at the airport at 4 a.m. for the start of an 18-hour day.
“It was extremely busy,” Hart said. “They had it planned out to a T. The only idle time was when we were on a bus going to another place. They took care of everybody. They had wheelchairs on the buses” for those needing them.
The oldest one present: A 98-year-old veteran of World War II.
Hart earned the Purple Heart for wounds he received in a mortar attack in Vietnam.
“When I was hit, there were 17 other people (wounded), most hit worse than I was,” he said.
He lost friends in the war. Among the stops in D.C. was the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where he was able to locate the name of one of his fallen comrades, and his daughter got an etching of it.
Initially a field radio operator, he later served as a forward observer for artillery and then served in the support coordination center. He was in Vietnam for 13 months.
The 1st Battalion, 13th Marines artillery battery to which he was attached gets together annually for reunions. Last year’s was in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Other D.C. stops were the World War II, Lincoln, Washington, Air Force and Iwo Jima memorials and Arlington National Cemetery, which he called “a special treat.”
The honor flight, he said, “is the only group they allow buses to come into the cemetery. They did a special presentation for us.”
“They’re just spic and span, and they don’t miss a step.”
Klein said the trip with her father “was something special.”
“I’ve been there a few times and have seen all the things,” she said. but making it more meaningful was “getting to see ... every one of the veterans see their own memorial and hear people talk about it and seeing every person in D.C. stop and applaud and say ‘thank you’ and move out of the way. ... (It) really showed their support and honor to everyone.”
Hart, who retired after 28 years as a golf course superintendent, said he was glad the temperature (80 degrees) wasn’t as high as it was in central Illinois.
The trip was the first of five Land of Lincoln honor flights that will be taken to D.C. this year. The pandemic forced the cancellation of flights the past two years.