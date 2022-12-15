URBANA — A man convicted of having heroin for sale who acted as his own attorney has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
“You are a classic example of why it’s a bad idea for people to represent themselves,” Judge Roger Webber told Keefer Jones.
The 52-year-old Jones, who has spent much of his adult life in prison for selling drugs, had only recently been paroled by federal authorities on a crack cocaine-related conviction when members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested him in October 2021 for having about 8.8 grams of heroin in an apartment in the 500 block of West Healey Street in Champaign.
“That’s 88 servings,” Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher told the judge. “He is not a casual user or a casual dealer. Dealing drugs is a serious crime. Dealing heroin is a more serious crime.”
A jury took 10 minutes in October to convict Jones of possession with intent to deliver heroin. He is eligible for day-for-day good time, meaning he could be released in about 12 years.
Acting on a tip from an informant, police obtained search warrants for Jones’ apartment that led to the discovery of the heroin, packaged in 23 small bags, as well as a cutting agent and documents that showed Jones was living there.
In a two-hour hearing Thursday, Jones continued to maintain that police had insufficient grounds to obtain the search warrants that led to the discovery of the heroin.
But Webber continued to maintain that Jones should have attempted well before trial to suppress the drug evidence in a hearing — something Jones never did.
“If there was an issue with probable cause on the search warrants, an attorney would have raised those issues,” Webber said. “You did not.”
Jones’ failure to do so meant that he could not bring up the grounds for the search at his trial. And it also paved the way for Webber to shut down Jones’ arguments about the matter at his post-trial motion Thursday.
To enhance Jones’ sentence, Fletcher put on evidence from two Champaign police officers who responded to a domestic battery at a Champaign apartment on March 22, 2021. The woman living there told police that Jones, her boyfriend, had hit her repeatedly in the face and raped her that night. However, she declined to go to the hospital for treatment or an examination and Jones ended up being arrested only for domestic battery.
She called his actions that night part of an ongoing pattern of domestic abuse.
Fletcher urged the judge to impose a prison sentence of at least 18 years, the same number that Jones had served in federal prison, apparently without effect on his criminal behavior.
“He shows no signs of slowing down. This is an offense driven by greed, unhampered by sympathy for his users. He has chosen to make his life and living by hurting others,” said Fletcher.
He faced up to 30 years based on his past criminal convictions.
When it was his turn to make a sentencing recommendation, Jones said there was no evidence he raped the woman then returned to the theme that he was deprived of a fair trial because there was no mention of the search warrants.
“There was no evidence of any drug activity at my home. There were definitely never any drugs sold out of my house. I deserve a chance to be able to prove myself. I am able to work and be an honest citizen. There is no proof of me selling drugs,” said Jones, who had other convictions for criminal sexual abuse and nine separate convictions for driving under suspension.
“That is a person that just does not care about the rule of law,” said Webber, who added the jury heard “overwhelming evidence” to justify its verdict that Jones possessed the cocaine with the intent to sell it.