I-57/74 semi rollover 080919

The location of a semi rollover on southbound Interstate 57 on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019

 Google Maps
CHAMPAIGN — State police are on the scene of a semitrailer rollover Friday evening on southbound Interstate 57 near the I-74 interchange in northwest Champaign.

According to a release from Sgt. James Kleist, about 6:30 p.m., the semitrailer rolled into the median on southbound I-57 at mile marker 237, and the left southbound lane will be closed for a couple hours while the scene is cleared. There was no word on the driver’s condition.

Kleist advised motorists to used caution in the area and slow down.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as they become available.