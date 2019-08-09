CHAMPAIGN — State police are on the scene of a semitrailer rollover Friday evening on southbound Interstate 57 near the I-74 interchange in northwest Champaign.
According to a release from Sgt. James Kleist, about 6:30 p.m., the semitrailer rolled into the median on southbound I-57 at mile marker 237, and the left southbound lane will be closed for a couple hours while the scene is cleared. There was no word on the driver’s condition.
Kleist advised motorists to used caution in the area and slow down.
