CHAMPAIGN — Seniors and others most at risk for the new coronavirus had grocery stores to themselves this morning.
Stores like Dollar General and Schnucks announced that their stores would be limited to the elderly and other at-risk customers during their first hour of operation, and at Harvest Market, County Market and ValuCheck for the first two hours.
Other customers are being encouraged to avoid this window.
“I think the word is still getting out,” Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon said.
“I think our customers really appreciate the extra effort to keep everyone safe and comfortable shopping. The feedback has been very positive,” said Gerry Kettler, the spokesman for Niemann Foods, which owns the local Harvest Market, County Markets and ValuCheck.
He said the stores are taking customers at their word if they’re considered at-risk.
“We’re letting the customers define for themselves,” Kettler said.
And while special accommodations are being made, he encouraged people not to panic.
The food supply chain is safe,” he said. “Sometimes it just takes a little longer to get to shelves than what our customers are used to.”
At Schnucks, the stores’ hours have also been shortened to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to give employees time to restock shelves and rest.
“Our teammates are working extremely hard and extremely long hours during these times,” Simon said.
On that note, Kettler and Simon said their stores are hiring.
“Bring ‘em on,” Kettler said.
“We encourage anyone interested in a job with Schnucks, temporary or permanent to visit schnucks.com to apply,” Simon said.