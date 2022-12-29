Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy and windy during the evening with rain becoming likely late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy during the evening with rain becoming likely late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.