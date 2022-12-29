SAVOY — Carle Health is predicting it will take up to four weeks to repair damages from a weather-related sprinkler pipe bursting on Monday at its Windsor of Savoy retirement community in Savoy.
The damage occurred in the independent living area, and it was considerable enough that residents need temporary arrangements while repairs are made, according to Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon.
Nobody was injured when the pipe burst, she said.
Seven residents who had apartments affected were moved to a local hotel or family homes, but were able to return to the facility Thursday, she said.
“While updates happen, residents have been moved to other similar apartments within independent living so they are still receiving the same level of support and amenities that Windsor of Savoy has to offer and they’re used to,” she said.