A memorial church service for Yingying Zhang, the visiting University of Illinois scholar killed two summers ago, has been rescheduled for Friday afternoon.
The service, designed to offer comfort to those grieving Ms. Zhang’s death, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., Savoy, according to Pastor Chuck Moore.
It had been originally scheduled for Monday but was postponed late last week.
Moore said the details for the memorial service haven’t changed.
He will lead the service with prayers and meditation, along with Tim Bossenbroek, pastor of Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church. Both congregations include members of the Chinese community or international students who came to know the Zhang family, Moore said.
Ms. Zhang’s father, Ronggao Zhang, will also speak, and her brother will read a letter from her fiance, Xiaolin Hou. Other friends will also offer memories of Ms. Zhang.
The service will have both English and Chinese translations, Moore said, and a Chinese choir will sing a couple songs.
The church will open by 9 a.m. to receive any donations of flowers, he said.
The service is open to the public, Moore said.
The family will also attend a private ceremony afterward at the memorial garden created for Ms. Zhang last year on Goodwin Avenue in Urbana.
Friends from the Amish community built a box to hold some of Ms. Zhang’s personal possessions, which the family will bury in lieu of her remains, which have not been found, Moore said.
“My guess is it’s designed to emotionally help them make some sort of progress toward closure,” Moore said. “I’ve been doing this long enough to know that helping people do something tangible is very important in achieving closure.”
A Life Remembered | Visiting UI scholar was 'as perfect a daughter as one could imagine' https://t.co/qSRJ9eROcz— Ben Zigterman (@bzigterman) August 5, 2019
Ms. Zhang came to the university in April 2017 as a visiting scholar with the hope of receiving her doctorate.
She was kidnapped on June 9, 2017, by former UI graduate student Brendt Christensen as she was waiting for a bus in north Urbana and later killed. Christensen was convicted in June and sentenced to life in prison without parole last month.
Despite extensive search efforts by the FBI and UI police, her body has never been found.
The family’s attorney, Steve Beckett, said last week that prosecutors have told the family that her remains may have been taken to the Vermilion County landfill. Beckett has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss more details.