With new members now sworn in and seated on city councils and village boards from Mahomet to Monticello, now felt like the right time for a survey of who makes what.
Here’s what we learned after submitting open-records requests, reaching out to officials and sifting through ordinances in search of annual compensation figures for 107 public bodies across the area.
$14,000+
Twenty-one of the 22 members of the Champaign County Board are paid an annual sum that’s a little more than a city council member in Arcola and a little less than a city council member in Tuscola — a per diem of $60 per meeting, of which there were 33 last year, plus mileage and $45 for any special meetings attended.
But for the member fortunate enough to be chosen as board chair — a role held by Urbana Democrat Kyle Patterson since December 2020 — the pay package is akin to a mayor’s. The chair receives the same per-meeting compensation as their board peers, which typically amounts to $2,000-plus, in addition to an annual salary of $12,000.
Only five of 70-plus area mayors and village presidents make more: the leaders of Danville ($95,000, effective this month), Urbana ($72,403), Tilton ($60,000), Rantoul ($36,000) and Champaign ($35,000).
$7,000
Around this time last year, Urbana became the area’s first $7,000-apiece-a-year council, board or commission. Aldermen pay won’t budge past $7,000 for at least another two years, with the previous council — one with five different members — voting to increase pay from $6,878 on May 1, 2022, then hold at $7K through April 2025.
If any council has earned the bump in pay, it’s Urbana’s, which has had one meeting of its last eight — a 58-minute, 22-second quickie on April 24 — wrap up in under an hour. (Champaign, by comparison, has finished three of its last eight in 33 minutes or less).
$6,000
— The Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District board’s annual pay rate hasn’t changed in the six years since a bold headline in a Sunday News-Gazette asked: “How much is too much?”
Nor has board President Jenny Putman’s objection to the three appointed board members being paid what amounts to close to $500 a meeting.
Whenever she has made a motion to cut trustee compensation in half — to $3,000 a year — it “invariably dies for lack of a second, discussion fails to ensue, the mood in the meeting room chills and all in attendance feel uncomfortable, it seems to me,” she says. “People in our society are not comfortable discussing their salary.”
Putman points out the number of Champaign County boards with similar by-appointment structures that offer no compensation to those who serve: the forest preserve district, housing authority, mental health board, developmental disabilities board and regional planning commission.
Putman keeps half her pay, the rest going to the United Way’s Combined Charities campaign via an automatic monthly payroll deduction. In turn, she’s able “to support an organization — the Urbana Parks Foundation — whose mission is intertwined with that of the sanitary district.”
— Rantoul village trustees are paid by the month, not the meeting. The flat fee of $500 adds up to $6,000 annually — up from the $4,800 they had been earning prior to giving themselves a raise three years ago.
— Both Clinton and Sullivan have commission forms of local government, with each paying $6,000 to everyone but the mayor.
$5,000
It’s been 14 years since Champaign City Council members’ last raise — from $4,000 to $5,000 in 2009. The most recent raise prior to that? In 1991.
$4,800
Whether they’re new to the Villa Grove City Council or in the middle of their terms, aldermen are allowed to miss up to three of 24 scheduled meetings before feeling it in their paychecks. The compensation rate is what differs: Just-elected aldermen qualify for the city’s new $400-a-month pay; the rest are locked in at $150 per meeting ($300 a month) until their terms are up.
$4,200
What started last June as a proposal to raise Danville aldermen’s monthly pay from $225 to $300 ended with an August vote to make it $350. The city council newcomers qualify immediately for what amounts to $4,200 a year; those whose terms don’t expire until 2025 are stuck for now at the old rate, a yearly total of $2,700.
$4,000
Of the 22 members of Savoy boards and commissions, one made $8,000 last fiscal year (Village President John Brown), six made $4,000 (village trustees), 12 made $360 (seven members of the planning commission, five on the zoning board of appeals), one made $420 (ZBA chair Betty Zeedyk) and one made zero. The latter would be planning commissioner Aqeel Shhaib, who “requested to serve without pay,” it’s noted in the village’s total compensation report.
$3,600
The salaries of Monticello’s mayor ($6,000), aldermen ($3,600) and city clerk ($3,600) are locked in. But compensation for members of the $25-a-meeting planning and zoning board varies from year to year. There were five meetings called in 2022; other years, there have been as many as 12.
$3,000
Whether or not Mahomet Village Board members attend the business meeting on the fourth Tuesday of every month, they still get their $150 monthly salary. But to get the extra $50 for each of the twice-monthly study sessions, attendance is a must.
$2,700
Trustees in Vermilion County’s Newell Township are paid $225 a meeting, which happen once a month.
$2,400
That’s the annual salary for members of six area boards and councils, with the possibility of topping that, depending upon how many special meetings are added to the calendar:
— Catlin village commissioners receive $200 a month for attending meetings on the first and third Tuesdays.
— Champaign Township Board members get $200 a meeting — and have for as long as Supervisor Norman Davis can remember: “I’ve been on the board for 12 years, and it was set at that amount long before I arrived. Every four years, the question of raising the rate comes up and the trustees turn it down.”
— LeRoy City Council members get $100 a meeting and are eligible for two paid absences per fiscal year.
— St. Joseph village trustees have to show up to all 24 meetings to make the full $2,400 and also receive the full $100 for any special meeting they attend.
— Board members in the Vermilion County village of Tilton get $200 a month, covering all meetings they attend.
— Tuscola City Council members get $100 for each of 24 regular meetings and can tack on an additional $50 for every committee meeting attended.
$1,800+
Hoping to encourage better attendance, Arthur went back to a per-meeting compensation system almost four years ago. Trustees get $75 per meeting, $50 per committee meeting.
$1,800
Total annual compensation for members of the Arcola City Council, Fisher Village Board, Tuscola Township Board and Westville Village Board.
$1,700.73
In the Tolono area, it pays more to be one of four members on the township board ($1,700.73) than one of six on the village board ($1,200 plus $50 per special meeting).
$1,500+
The three trustees on the Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District board and the eight aldermen on the Hoopeston City Council are all paid $1,500 annually.
Farmer City Council members make a smidge more (21 meetings, $1,575), as do Milford Village Board members who don’t attend many committee meetings (2022 compensation ranged from $1,540 to $1,740).
$1,440+
Only those Georgetown City Council members who turn out for all 24 regular meetings get the full $1,440. They can add to their total for attending any committee meetings ($30 for the chair, $20 for the others) or special full council gatherings ($60).
$1,200
That’s what those who serve on 10 area boards and commissions earn annually:
— Elliott Village Board: $100 per monthly meeting, contingent upon attendance.
— Homer Village Board: $100 per monthly meeting and the rare special or liquor meeting, $50 per budget or committee meeting.
— Ogden Village Board: $100 per monthly meeting and the ability to miss two without getting docked in pay.
— Paxton City Council: $100 per monthly meeting and the same two skips allowed in Ogden, plus another $100 for the rare special meeting.
— Piper City Village Board: $100 per meeting with no compensation contingency for attendance.
— Sadorus Village Board: $100 per monthly meeting — or zero for any one missed.
— Sangamon Valley Public Water District Board: $1,200 payable once a year to seven elected trustees.
— Sidney Township Board: $100 per monthly meeting, payable at the end of the fiscal year.
— Sidney Village Board: $100 for every regular monthly meeting attended (and $50 for any regular monthly meeting skipped), $100 per special meeting attended.
— Tolono Village Board: $50 per meeting, be it the 24 regularly scheduled ones or any special meetings. There were 27 in all in 2022.
$1,000 to $1,500
Whether Cornbelt Fire Protection District board members earn the high or low end of that range is dependent on whether they take the annual 12-hour Essential Trustee Training course offered by the Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts.
Also in that pay bracket: the Oakwood Township Board, whose four members receive $1,080 annually.
$1,000
The annual pay for members of the Brown Township Board, Chrisman City Council and Mansfield Village Board.
$960
The Ridge Farm Village Board’s first pay raise in 25-plus years — from $30 to $40 a meeting — will only immediately affect three of the Vermilion County village’s six trustees.
Blame state statute 65 ILCS 5/3.1-50-10 for that, Village President Shawn Schendel points out.
It mandates that compensation can only be raised for a position when that position is up for re-election — and must be finalized 180 days before the term ends.
“You cannot raise it for sitting board members whose term is not up,” says Schendel, who last month was elected to her first term as village president, a position she’d held on an interim basis since last summer, following the death of Leigh Ann Busby at age 65.
“I have seen that a lot of other municipalities don’t follow the statute. … I will continue to follow the statue until someone with a higher authority tells us differently.”
Ridge Farm holds 24 regular meetings. Trustee compensation is contingent on showing up every two weeks.
$900
Trustees need be present at every meeting to collect the full $900 in Bellfower, Camargo, DeLand and Piatt County.
Philo allows them to miss meetings and still receive the same $75 as those who attend.
$840
That’s the amount of the checks cut to those who serve on the boards in Champaign County’s East Bend Township (assuming they show up to all 12 meetings) and Raymond Township (whether or not they miss a meeting, which hasn’t been an issue).
$780 to $800
All within 20 bucks of one another: the boards of Bismarck ($800), Buckley ($780), Melvin ($780), Potomac ($780) and Ford County ($780, with the possibility of slightly more depending upon how many infrequent special meetings are added to the calendar).
$720
That amounts to $60 per meeting — the going rate for the Bellflower, Crittenden and Philo township boards, as well as the Fithian Village Board.
$650+
It might be time for Gibson City aldermen to give themselves a raise: their rate of $25 per meeting for 26 annual meetings (plus any scheduled-as-needed committee meetings) — is among the area’s lowest. Trustees attending all 13 meetings in the village of Gifford also earn $650 annually.
$700 to $1,350
How many meetings Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board members attend determines how much they’re paid. But unlike city councils and village boards, much of that is out of their control, dependent on what committees they’re assigned to.
For instance, the chair and vice chair of the board’s administration committee — Al Nudo and Dick Barnes, respectively — attended more meetings than usual last year while negotiating the contract of MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt.
Trustees are paid $50 a meeting, with two caveats: They can’t earn more than that in a single day, even if they pull double duty, and they can’t make more than $200 a month.
Here’s what the MTD board’s total compensation looked like at the end of last year:
$600
What each of the three members of the Thomasboro Fire Protection District are due each year, though one has opted to serve the past 13 for free, for personal reasons.
Also paying $600: the boards of Atwood, Bement, Cerro Gordo, Fairmount, Henning, Hindsboro, Newman, Pesotum, Roberts, Rossville and Thomasboro.
$480
The rule in the Champaign County village of Bondville: Trustees must be show up for three monthly meetings in a six-month period to get paid. In Belgium, they’re allowed to miss two of the 12 a year to collect the full $480. In Rankin, monthly attendance is mandatory. And in Cissna Park,it’s $40 for meetings made, $10 for meetings missed.
$400 to $540
This group includes the village of Weldon at the high end ($540), the Ivesdale Fire Protection District at the low end ($400) and four boards in between — Ludlow ($420), Somer Township ($420), Ivesdale ($500) and the Sidney Fire Protection District ($500).
$360
What two small towns with a combined population under 200 pay their village board members — Garrett (pop. 124) and Foosland (pop. 74). So too does the Piatt County village of Hammond (pop. 512).
$300
No public servant in the Vermilion County village of Muncie (pop. 154) is getting rich from their side job — not the trustees ($25 per monthly meeting) nor the mayor, clerk or treasurer (all $250 per quarter).
Also checking in at $300: the Bellflower Fire Protection District board, the St. Joseph Planning and Zoning Commission most years (usually six meetings a year at $50 a pop) and the highest-paid member of the Broadlands-Longview Fire Protection District.
Grocery money
Also in the not-doing-it-for-the-money club: the members of the Northern Piatt Fire Protection District Board ($125 a year), Tuscola Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals ($20 per meeting), Mahomet ZBA ($50 per rare meeting), Bondville Planning and Zoning Committee ($25 a meeting), Ogden Zoning Board ($30 a meeting) and Arcola TIF and zoning boards ($10 a meeting).
$2.88/hour
That’s Mayor Robert Wright’s quick guesstimate on what Oakwood village trustees — compensated $55 for each meeting but averaging a good eight hours of work a week apiece — really earn.
Himself? Somewhere around $6 an hour, given his $4,500 annual salary and average weekly workload of around 15 hours.
Not that he’s griping.
“I will say that most of this is due to how ambitious our board is at this point,” Wright says. “We could slow down and do less, which would increase the hourly rate. However, no one is here to make money by serving on the board. All of want to see the village grow and do the best we can.”