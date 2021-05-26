Listen to this article

Following a funeral that started at 11 a.m. today in Decatur, a police procession for Champaign Officer Christopher Oberheim is on its way to Monticello, where he will be laid to rest.

The latest from The News-Gazette's Steve Hoffman, Joey Wright and Robin Scholz:

Outside his home along the procession route on State Street in Monticello, Stanley Vaughan left on iris untrimmed in honor of Officer Christopher Oberheim.
The scene near the corner of State and High streets in Monticello.

Hundreds of flags line the procession route in Monticello.

First responders in several counties are joining Officer Oberheim’s family and friends in the procession, which is expected to leave Maranatha Church in Decatur around 1:30 p.m.

Champaign police are hoping the public will  pay their respects by lining the route that ends at Monticello Township Cemetery.

