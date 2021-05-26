Following a funeral that started at 11 a.m. today in Decatur, a police procession for Champaign Officer Christopher Oberheim is on its way to Monticello, where he will be laid to rest.
The latest from The News-Gazette's Steve Hoffman, Joey Wright and Robin Scholz:
Hundreds of flags line the procession route in Monticello.
First responders in several counties are joining Officer Oberheim’s family and friends in the procession, which is expected to leave Maranatha Church in Decatur around 1:30 p.m.
Champaign police are hoping the public will pay their respects by lining the route that ends at Monticello Township Cemetery.