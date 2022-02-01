URBANA — The University of Illinois Student Government isn’t happy about the newest guest speaker coming to campus, especially the timing.
With an invitation from registered student organization Illini Republicans, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to deliver a keynote address and host a Q&A session at the Gregory Hall auditorium today at 7 p.m.
Sessions was booked and funded with the help of Young America’s Foundation, a conservative activism nonprofit, and the UI’s Student Organization Resource Fee, which student organizations can apply for use to help fund programs and events.
Student government detested the event over Sessions’ record on race and for the date: Feb. 1, the inaugural day of Black History Month.
Last week, UI student senators voted 21-5 to condemn the former attorney general’s appearance as a “slap in the face” to the UI’s diversity, equity and inclusion commitments and “firmly insist” that the event “should be taken off-campus and moved to outside of February.”
Student senator Garrett Forrest, a UI sophomore in the College of LAS, co-authored the resolution.
Forrest reached out directly to the Illini Republicans organization after he’d heard concerns from several students of color about Sessions’ upcoming appearance.
Illini Republicans began advertising the event in late December.
When Forrest and other senators realized it “wasn’t reasonable” to ask for the speaking event to be canceled, Illinois Student Government offered to help book it for a different, off-campus location.
The conservative RSO refused.
“The student senate is the official representative voice of the student body, and given that a lot of us the senate recognized the discomfort students of color felt about Jeff Sessions, I thought it was important for this representative body to firmly stand on the side of students of color in affirming their equality and their fundamental humanity,” Forrest told The News-Gazette on Monday.
Their resolution singled out Sessions’ denial from federal judgeship in 1986, after four lawyers who worked with him testified that he made racially offensive remarks, including calling the NAACP and ACLU “un-American.”
His nomination from then-President Ronald Reagan drew criticism from Coretta Scott King, who wrote to the Senate Judiciary Committee to express her discontent.
Also mentioned: Sessions’ opposition to the Federal Voting Rights Act, and his 2019 appearance on the Northwestern campus, where a large, student-led protest ended with Sessions being escorted off by armed security.
Matthew Krauter, a UI senior and president of Illini Republicans, disagreed with ISG’s reasoning to reschedule the event and insisted the timing in Black History Month was “completely arbitrary.”
According to Krauter, his organization began planning the event in August, hoping to book Sessions for some time last semester.
Funds from SORF came later than expected, Krauter said.
“Once we got our funding, it was too late to plan the event last semester; we had to postpone it to this semester. It didn’t make sense to do it the first week of class, so we waited, and February 1st was just the date that lined up,” he said.
“Its occurrence in lining up with the start of Black History Month is not at all related to its content or goals, and there’s no real purpose in delaying it further.”
They also disagree, Krauter said, that Sessions is a racist. He pointed to the time in 1981 that Sessions, then an Alabama attorney, prosecuted two Ku Klux Klan members for the killing and hanging of Michael Donald, a young Black man. One man received the death penalty, while the other got a life sentence.
Sessions spent two years as Alabama’s elected attorney general before serving 20 years in the Senate for his state.
An early supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Sessions was appointed U.S. attorney general, which he served out for 19 months before resigning at the president’s request in November 2018.
“We believe that his vast experience in the U.S. government is a really great learning experience for all of the students on the campus, and we also hope that he can give us an idea about what he envisions the future of American politics to be like,” Krauter said.
“As a speaker that the majority of students may not agree with, we think Sessions will help bring a well-informed, well-spoken conservative perspective to campus.”
More than 300 people have registered for the event.
Tickets aren’t required for entry, but guests must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours to enter, per UI policy.
Doors open to ticket holders at 6 p.m., and remaining seats will be given away on a first come, first-served basis starting at 6:45 p.m.
“We worked closely with the school to make sure that everybody’s safe tomorrow, whether that be anyone attending the event or any potential demonstrators,” Krauter said.
“We’ve met with the UIPD and created a very bulletproof security plan.”
ISG senator Forrest will be in the audience. He plans to ask Sessions “some respectful but tough questions” during the 45-minute Q&A.
“We want to be a society to hold their own beliefs and disagree without being disagreeable. And that’s something our generation is going to have to work on, because clearly the nature of our current political atmosphere is not where people are able to disagree agreeably,” Forrest said.