VILLA GROVE — Heirs of two Villa Grove women killed two years ago in a freak crash between a car and a piece of construction equipment will receive settlements from the excavating firm that owned the equipment.
Bruce Pfaff, Chicago attorney for Shirley Jones and Kristine Trudeau, said a McLean County judge recently approved mediated settlements reached between attorneys for the estates of the women and Bloomington-based Stark Excavation.
Mrs. Jones, 78, and Mrs. Trudeau, 66, were passengers in a car driven by John Jones, 75, Mrs. Jones’ husband. He also died from crash injuries.
Mrs. Trudeau died at the scene Dec. 7, 2018. Mr. Jones died a few hours later at Carle Hospital in Urbana and Mrs. Jones died 15 days later at Carle from her injuries.
The trio was headed from Villa Grove to Newman to visit a friend in a nursing home when Mr. Jones hit the rear end of a skid-steer on the road that did not have legally required lights or a sign warning that it was a slow-moving vehicle, Pfaff said.
The crash happened at dusk, about 4:45 p.m. that Friday, on Douglas County Road 1450 N, about 2 miles east of Villa Grove.
The skid steer operator was removing mud from the highway left behind by trucks delivering dirt to fill a nearby pond, Sheriff Joshua Blackwell said at the time of the crash.
The estates of the women filed suit against Stark in March 2020 and after two mediation sessions, reached a settlement of $1.2 million for the estate of Mrs. Trudeau, who is survived by her husband and one adult child.
The surviving four adult children of Mrs. Jones will receive a $2.85 million settlement, Pfaff said.
Pfaff said the estate of Mr. Jones had separate counsel and settled out of court with Stark Excavation several months ago.
The trio was well-known and liked in Villa Grove. Besides being neighbors, they were connected through the senior center, where Mrs. Trudeau coordinated the Peace Meal program.
Mr. Jones was a long-time school teacher who was teaching Spanish as a sub at Heritage High School in Broadlands at the time of his death.
The Joneses were active members of the Villa Grove United Methodist Church. Mrs. Trudeau was a member of Victory Church in Camargo.