CHAMPAIGN — The seventh annual Oktoberfest, a fundraiser for Developmental Services Center, will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Champaign under big tents at the corner of Neil and Washington streets.
This festival will include bands playing polkas, waltzes and traditional German music, free polka lessons, beer from local brewers, and food sales including sausages, sauerkraut, German potato salad, schnitzel on a stick and Bavarian-style pretzels.
A raffle to win a trip for two to the 2020 Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, or $4,500 cash will be held, with tickets costing $5 each or five for $20. Winners don’t need to be present at the drawing at 9:10 p.m. to win.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen will tap the ceremonial first keg at 3:50 p.m., and festivities will wrap up at midnight.
The festival will be held rain or shine. Admission is $5.