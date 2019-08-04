At night, Heritage schools Superintendent Tom Davis lies awake, thinking about the teacher shortage.
Right now, it’s impacting his district severely in only one way — 12 days away from the start of school, the Broadlands-based high school is still searching for a permanent math teacher.
In a pinch, administrators have come up with a solution: bumping up a degree-holding teacher’s aide into a long-term substitute position should the district fail to find someone before staff orientation.
“Another week, and we’ll really have to commit,” he said.
Davis is far from the only superintendent feeling the crunch of a statewide teacher shortage that’s evidenced by a decreasing number of job applicants.
As of Friday afternoon, Champaign’s Unit 4 district was still sitting on 25 full-time and six part-time openings, though Human Resources Executive Director Ken Kleber noted: “This number is constantly evolving — some interviews are actually happening right now — and I’m hopeful we’ll start the year well below these numbers.”
Similarly, the Urbana school district has 17 teaching and 25 support positions open, but director of professional development Jacinda Crawmer added that they have “many of both categories in various stages of the hiring process.”
According to a 2018 survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools, 85 percent of district leaders statewide said they believe they have “either a major or minor problem with teacher shortages,” up from 78 percent the year before.
Of those superintendents, 93 percent said they don’t see the issue going away anytime soon.
“I know there is no quick solution,” Davis said.
In the meantime, as the state tries to figure out solutions on a larger level — such as eliminating costly skills tests before giving teachers licenses — districts continue to either get creative with how they fill much-needed positions or hope for eleventh-hour hires.
Special cases
The more specialized the position, it seems, the more challenging it is to fill — many of the area openings are for special education and bilingual teachers.
Knowing how challenging it might be to fill an agriculture position, Salt Fork Superintendent Phil Cox posted the job in the first semester of 2018 — nearly a year in advance.
Salt Fork hired its candidate in December — “before he even did student teaching,” Cox said.
It might have been the biggest hiring challenge his rural district faced — it went 5-for-5 on filling vacancies — but for the late resignation of an elementary/junior high physical education teacher.
“This particular position will be challenging to fill simply because the teacher resigned just last week,” Cox said. “Had the resignation come during the school year, I’m confident we would have been able to fill it.”
Unit 4 can relate — it has multiple P.E. positions among its vacancies, Kleber said.
“P.E. is a new one for me,” he said. “We haven’t historically had as many difficulties with P.E.”
“Teacher-wise, our big needs are English-as-a-second-language, special education and P.E.,” Kleber said. And, “we’re always looking for subs. We’re always looking for coaches.”
The need for special education teachers is mirrored in the Mahomet-Seymour, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Westville, Tolono Unity and Bismarck-Henning school districts.
“In terms of the (three) support service openings, those are special ed positions, and we would still like to hire some special education teachers to help with caseloads,” said Nicole Rummel, Mahomet-Seymour’s director of instruction. “Special education has been hard to fill.”
Westville Superintendent Seth Miller said his district is still looking for four special ed teachers, in addition to one classroom teacher and one Spanish instructor.
“We have more positions that still need to be filled this year compared to last year at this time,” he said.
At Georgetown’s Mary Miller Junior High, retired teachers have stepped into roles that the district struggled to find permanent hires for. Those include two special education vacancies.
“All positions have been a challenge to fill because of the teacher shortage, especially in specialized areas like special education, math, science, but also in every certification area,” said Georgetown-Ridge Farm Superintendent Jean Neal. “I think the vacancies are about the same (as last year), but the applications were definitely down.”
‘Lots of incentives’
School administrators don’t need to research old personnel files to come to this conclusion: The pool of applicants for any and all positions is shrinking — severely.
“It’s unbelievable compared to 10 years ago,” said Arcola Superintendent Tom Mulligan. “We could get 150 applications for an elementary classroom position.
“Now? We might get 15.”
In Fisher, Superintendent Barb Thompson said, classroom positions that not so long ago attracted double-digit candidates now draw single digits.
“At our grade school, we might have had 35 applicants, maybe more,” she said. “Now, we might get three.”
Rummel said that while she’s noticed a downturn in candidate pools over the past 15 years, it becomes “more significant” the closer it gets to the school year.
The drop-off in applications has led some districts to focus on improving retention and recruitment strategies.
“We set teacher retention as one of our seven strategic goals,” Arcola’s Mulligan said. “We’ve had over 90 percent retention rate on teachers, so we’ve been really lucky.”
How has Arcola done it? Mulligan credits the district’s teacher-mentoring program, hiring of instructional coaches, focus on professional development and training and, of course, competitive compensation.
The latter “is not everything,” he said, “but it’s certainly something.”
“We also did a big memorandum of understanding with our association and we’ve got a cohort of 12 teachers getting National Board Certification,” he said. “The district agreed to pay the fees associated with that but allowed them movement (upward) on the salary schedule — and then the teacher agrees to stay at least five years after completing it. We’ve given tons of support and lots of incentives.”
In the Georgetown-Ridge Farm district, Neal said a specially-created recruitment and retention committee is continually brainstorming “strategies or benefits that the district could provide employees to increase job satisfaction.”
“We recently implemented a more balanced calendar that includes a fall break that has been very popular with teachers, students and their families,” she said. “Georgetown-Ridge Farm is located in a rural community, so many of our teachers commute. The majority of teacher resignations are due to teachers choosing to accept positions in their hometown school district, which reduces their travel time and allows for more time with their families. I cannot find fault with those decisions, although the departing teachers are sorely missed.”
That rural-commute factor has led Heritage to discuss offering out-of-town teachers financial bonuses, given that the district is “a little bit further out from Champaign-Urbana,” Davis said.
“No one has taken us up on that,” he said. “I’ve discussed it with several candidates who were considering it, but some took spots closer to where they were going to be. It’s frustrating.”
In 2017, Bement’s school board signed off on offering a hiring bonus of up to $5,000 “to assist in employing a qualified applicant,” according to its agreement with the education association.
Bement High School Principal Doug Kepley hopes the perk — which is used on a case-by-case basis — helps fill an English teaching position that opened up recently.
“She left to take a position in her hometown, which we understand,” Kepley said. “We hated to lose her, but we understand why she took another job.”
Building bonuses
In both the Urbana and Champaign districts, multiple ongoing efforts focus on luring and keeping staff.
In 2018, Urbana hired a recruitment and retention specialist, “who focuses on locating and building relationships with applicants across the Midwest in order to connect them to positions and career paths in Urbana,” Crawmer said.
“This involves building relationships with community partners, universities and businesses in order to develop a pipeline of candidates to all of our positions, but with a focus on developing future educators.”
To help newly-hired teachers who come to the district with limited experience — one to three years — Urbana pairs them with a “one-to-one mentor.” That’s in addition to “support from a building-based induction coordinator” and being “led through a guided curriculum in paid after-school workshops focused on the needs of the teacher,” Crawmer said.
In Unit 4, a new provision in the district’s contract with the Champaign Federation of Teachers allows hires for positions deemed “hard-to-fill” to earn a little extra pay. They can start “at a step that is one greater” than the salary schedule they would have been put in otherwise, states the contract, which also allows the CFT to review the positions before the district finalizes them.
“Additionally, the district may ... pay tuition and fees for any teacher seeking to gain an endorsement or additional licensure in one of the listed hard-to-fill areas,” the contract goes on to say.
In some cases, Unit 4 also offers retention incentives.
“Some of our schools that have had a higher turnover rate — when our veteran teachers go there, they get a bonus if they stay for multiple years,” Kleber said, adding that the district will determine on an annual basis whether a building’s turnover rate merits the bonus.
And because Unit 4 is always in need of support staff, Kleber said the district will again hold a family-oriented job fair on Aug. 27, specifically directed at families with adults in need of part-time work.
“We did that for the first time in January, and it was a huge success,” he said.