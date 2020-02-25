The National Weather Service says several more inches of snow could hit the area in the next day or so.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, Piatt, and Vermilion counties from midnight Wednesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Those counties could see 3 or more inches of snow by the time the storm moves out of the area.
Meanwhile, Ford and Iroquois counties are under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Those areas could see 3 to 5 inches of snow.
Be sure to slow down and use caution while driving.