Updated 10:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for DeWitt, Northern Macon, and Northern Piatt counties until 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The storm includes 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts and quarter size hail.
Souther Macon County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. That storm has 70 mile-per-hour wind gusts and quarter size hail.
All of East Central Illinois remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
