The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for East Central Illinois until 9 p.m. Monday.
You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to find shelter.
WDWS meteorologist Greg Soulje has this forecast for the rest of Monday:
THIS AFTERNOON...Increasing clouds. Humid. A couple of showers& t-storms develop in spots late this morning; more likely this afternoon. High 88. Southwest wind 6 to 12 mph, gusty. Chance of rain increasing to 70%.
TONIGHT...A couple of showers& t-storms this evening; in spots again after midnight. Low 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.Chance of rain decreasing to 40%.