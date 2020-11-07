URBANA - A Champaign County prosecutor has dismissed a serious felony charge against a Champaign man who had been in jail over a year awaiting trial.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said he dismissed a predatory criminal sexual assault charge against Norman Person Sr., 50, because the mother of the alleged victim, who was 5 when the allegations came to light, no longer wanted to cooperate with him in the prosecution of the case.
The case came to the attention of Champaign police in the spring of 2019 through a report to the Department of Children and Family Services and was investigated by Champaign police.
The Class X felony charge was filed in September 2019 and Person was taken into custody within days of the Sept. 13 issuance of a warrant for his arrest.
Person had two different court-appointed attorneys before representing himself. He was released from jail Thursday.