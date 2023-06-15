URBANA — Charges filed 17 months ago against a former Rantoul man alleging he sexually molested a child have been dismissed.
Jorge Elvir-Reyes, 35, was to have been tried next week by Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Class X felony charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child that allegedly happened between May 2018 and May 2019 in Rantoul.
The allegations came to light in Minnesota in early 2020 when the child, who had moved to that state, told a teacher about what had allegedly happened to her.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds declined to say why he dismissed the charges.
Elvir-Reyes is currently on parole until September after having served prison sentences for possession of child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was convicted of both offenses, which happened in 2019, in June 2020 and served his sentences.