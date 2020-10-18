URBANA - An Indianapolis man who admitted he sexually molested a child in her home about nine years ago has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Darius D. Day, 36, was sentenced last week by Judge Jason Bohm for a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
He pleaded guilty to that crime in August, admitting that during 2011 he sexually molested a girl under the age of 13 who was the child of a woman he knew.
The assaults happened at the girl’s home in Urbana during 2011 and 2012 but came to light a little over a year ago when the victim reported to a counselor that she and her sister had been abused by Day years earlier. As a mandated reporter of sex abuse, the counselor alerted authorities.
The case was investigated by Urbana police, who learned that the girls’ mother was aware of the abuse but declined to report it for fear she might lose custody of her children. Instead, she banned Day from her home.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink sought a 35-year sentence behind bars for Day, whose only prior criminal conviction was for burglary. His attorney, Dan Jackson of Champaign, sought the minimum six years in prison.
When Day pleaded guilty in August, a year after having been criminally charged, Alferink agreed to dismiss a second count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and another count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
That meant Day faced six to 60 years in prison, instead of the possibility of natural life behind bars had he been convicted of sex assaults on both girls.
He was given credit for one year and six weeks already served in the county jail.