URBANA — A Seymour man who allegedly burgled homes in that town last month is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
Michael Hoogstraat, 55, who listed an address on West South Street, was arraigned last week on two counts of residential burglary and another count alleging he possessed between two and five stolen guns.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said about 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, deputies were sent to a home in the 200 block of South Grant Street for a burglary in progress.
They found Hoogstraat carrying items out of the house.
During the investigation, deputies learned that he had allegedly stolen several items, including food, electronics and guns, from different residences in town.
The crimes he was charged with are all Class 1 felonies carrying penalties ranging from four to 15 years in prison upon conviction.
Hoogstraat is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond and is due back in court July 26.