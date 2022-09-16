This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by Managing Editor Niko Dugan.
Add two new names to the list of local luminaries who’ve been honored as Women of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois.
On Thursday, “That’s What She Said” national director
JENETTE JURCZYK and co-founder KERRY ROSSOW will be recognized for “their inspiration and impact on Girl Scouts and our community in sharing women’s extraordinary stories” at the 30th Diamonds, Desserts and Distinction gala, set for 6 p.m. at Champaign’s CityView Banquet & Meeting Center.
Here’s a look at the all-star cast of previous recipients they’ll join.
Linda Abernathy, 1998 Patricia Adrain, 2005 Kolleen Asaad, 2010 Dawn Aubrey, 2014
2014 honoree Dawn Aubrey, the UI's former associate director of housing for dining services, tours I57 North, a hybrid convenience store located in Ikenberry Commons. (The News-Gazette).
Janice Bahr, 1996
Ellen Baranowski, 2001 Catherine Barbercheck, 1999 Carolyn Baxley, 2006 Alicia Beck, 2017
The five women who made history as the first female majority on the Champaign city council — from left, Angie Brix, Vanna Pianfetti, Clarissa Nickerson Fourman, Alicia Beck and Mayor Deb Feinen — were honored in 2017. (The News-Gazette).
Julie Beyler, 2008 Angie Brix, 2017
Anita Broeren, 1999 Mary Buchanan, 1992 Dr. Kathleen Buetow, 2011 Pat Chapel, 1995 Kate Clancy, 2014
UI anthropology Professor Kate Clancy was among those honored in 2014. (Fred Zwicky/University of Illinois).
Mary Coash, 1998
Jenny Crull, 2012 Barb Daly, 2008 Belinda Dalton-Russell, 2007 Molly Delaney, 2013 Jayne DeLuce, 2019
Visit Champaign County President/CEO Jayne DeLuce at the Outside of Ordinary mural on the side of the Visit Champaign County building in downtown Champaign. (Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette).
Jean Driscoll, 2010 Aya Fubara Eneli, 2009
Ann Adler Einhorn, 1992 Nancy Fehr, 2007 Cindy Feeney, 2013 Deb Feinen, 2017 Ann Fiesta, 2016 Kelly Finet, 2003
2003 Woman of Distinction Kelly Finet at the Monticello accounting firm she leads. (Steve Hoffman/The News-Gazette).
Emmie Fisher, 2016
Nanette Lee Fisher, 1994 Ivadale Foster, 2002 Lynn Foster, 2012 Sally Foster Wallace, 1997 Rita Garman, 1994 Jessica Gilbert, 2016
The Hon. Rita Garman was honored in 1994 — seven years before being appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court. (The News-Gazette).
Barbara Gillespie-Washington, 2004 Carol Green, 1995 Sue Grey, 2012
United Way of Champaign County President and CEO Sue Grey leads a meeting with her staff. (Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette).
Stacey Gross, 2016 Dr. Linda Hamman-Moore, 2012 Ruthie Harper, 1998 Janice Harrington, 1993
Essie Harris, 2005 Zelema Harris, 1996
Then-Parkland President Zelema Harris was honored in 1996. (Provided).
Shirley Harshbarger, 1996 Vicki Stewart Haugen, 1997 Betty Healey, 2000 Barbara Hedlund, 2011 Beverly Herzog, 1994
Anh Ha Ho, 2006 Abby Hobbs, 2012 Jessica Holmes, 2011 Penny Holycross, 2008 Alice Jacobs, 2003
Sybil Mervis (1995), left, and Alice Jacobs (2003) were both selected as Women of Distinction. (The News-Gazette).
Judith Jepsen-Popel, 2009
Lyn Jones, 2009 Holly Jordan, 2006 Kathy Kaler, 2016 Robin Neal Kaler, 2004 Raj Karinattu, 1993 Marilyn Kay, 1998 Jan Kiley, 2010 Brenda Krause Eheart, 1998
Elizabeth Krchak, 1998 Annette Lansford, 2013 Geraldine Lee, 1999 Tammy Lemke, 2006 Sandy Lewis, 1998 Kay Machula, 2007 Kim Majures, 1992 Beth Manuel, 2005
Christina McClelland, 2013 Jean McCormick, 2005 Ellen McDowell, 2002
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen's Ellen McDowell, left, with Karen Pickard, was honored in 2002. (The News-Gazette).
Jane McFadden, 2009 Karen Jones McKissack 2006 Nanette Mellen 2002
Anna Merritt 1996 Sybil Stern Mervis 1995 Vickie Miller, 2004 Connie Minnes, 2001 Judy Myers, 2000 Shevone Myrick, 2015 Traci Nally, 2008 Ana Nasser, 2010
Quyt Nguyen, 1993 Clarissa Nickerson Fourman, 2017 Dorothy O’Donnell, 1992 Hattie Paulk, 2001 Mary Perlstein, 1997 Patricia Phillips, 1998 Alice Pfeffer, 2003 Katy Podagrosi, 1996
Gladys Pope, 2014 Julie Pryde, 2021 June Quint, 2000 Janet Rayfield, 2010
The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois honored UI women's soccer coach Janet Rayfield in 2010. (Illinois Athletics).
Mimi Reitemeier, 2007 Phyllis Robeson, 2000 Jennifer Roscoe, 2018
Girl Scouts of Central Illinois 2018 Woman of Distinction Jennifer Roscoe and her husband, Toney, at Baxter's American Grille in Champaign. (Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette).
Phyllis Rogers, 1999 Vanna Pianfetti 2017 Carol Scharlau, 2002 Jennifer Shelby, 2015 Ladine Shelby, 2007 Kathy Sims, 1999 Mildred Sims, 1995
Lily Siu, 2008 Myrtle Slater, 2016 Kay Smoot, 2009 Jane Solon, 2010 Elizabeth Sotiropoulos, 2015 Bonnie Specchio, 2008 Shirley Splittstoesser, 2004 Carol Stack, 2006
Shirley Stillinger, 1997 Ashlynn Stillwell, 2015 Margaret Stillwell, 1993 Cynthia Swanson, 2002 Linda Swartz, 2012 Mary Timm, 2014 Teola Trowbridge, 2007 Wendy Morgan Turner, 2003
Evelyn Underwood, 2002
2002 honoree Evelyn Underwood, the associate minister at Champaign's New Free Will Baptist Church.
Kate Vincent, 1997 Rebecca Wagner, 1992 Jane Waldbillig, 1994 Petra Warren, 1996 Harriet Weatherford, 2000
Ruby Weathersby, 2014
Ruby Weathersby sits inside the sanctuary of the Greater Newlight Missionary Baptist Church in Rantoul ahead of being honored in 2014. (The News-Gazette).
Laura Weis, 2013 Vera Wesley, 1999 Kelly White, 2015 Wanda Whitsitt, 1993 Lela Wilson, 2009 Tammy Wilson, 2011
Sally Wolf, 2004 Rachael Wright, 2011