‘That’s What She Said’ co-founder Kerry Rossow, left, and national director Jenette Jurczyk on stage at the 2019 event at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign.

 Darrell Hoemann
Add two new names to the list of local luminaries who’ve been honored as Women of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois.

On Thursday, “That’s What She Said” national director JENETTE JURCZYK and co-founder KERRY ROSSOW will be recognized for “their inspiration and impact on Girl Scouts and our community in sharing women’s extraordinary stories” at the 30th Diamonds, Desserts and Distinction gala, set for 6 p.m. at Champaign’s CityView Banquet & Meeting Center.

Here’s a look at the all-star cast of previous recipients they’ll join.

Linda Abernathy, 1998

Patricia Adrain, 2005

Kolleen Asaad, 2010

Dawn Aubrey, 2014

Dawn Aubrey

2014 honoree Dawn Aubrey, the UI's former associate director of housing for dining services, tours I57 North, a hybrid convenience store located in Ikenberry Commons. (The News-Gazette).

Janice Bahr, 1996

Ellen Baranowski, 2001

Catherine Barbercheck, 1999

Carolyn Baxley, 2006

Alicia Beck, 2017

2017 Women of Distinction
The five women who made history as the first female majority on the Champaign city council — from left, Angie Brix, Vanna Pianfetti, Clarissa Nickerson Fourman, Alicia Beck and Mayor Deb Feinen — were honored in 2017. (The News-Gazette).

Julie Beyler, 2008

Angie Brix, 2017

Anita Broeren, 1999

Mary Buchanan, 1992

Dr. Kathleen Buetow, 2011

Pat Chapel, 1995

Kate Clancy, 2014

Kate Clancy

UI anthropology Professor Kate Clancy was among those honored in 2014. (Fred Zwicky/University of Illinois).

Mary Coash, 1998

Jenny Crull, 2012

Barb Daly, 2008

Belinda Dalton-Russell, 2007

Molly Delaney, 2013

Jayne DeLuce, 2019

Jayne DeLuce
Visit Champaign County President/CEO Jayne DeLuce at the Outside of Ordinary mural on the side of the Visit Champaign County building in downtown Champaign. (Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette).

Jean Driscoll, 2010

Aya Fubara Eneli, 2009

Ann Adler Einhorn, 1992

Nancy Fehr, 2007

Cindy Feeney, 2013

Deb Feinen, 2017

Ann Fiesta, 2016

Kelly Finet, 2003

Kelly Finet
2003 Woman of Distinction Kelly Finet at the Monticello accounting firm she leads. (Steve Hoffman/The News-Gazette).

Emmie Fisher, 2016

Nanette Lee Fisher, 1994

Ivadale Foster, 2002

Lynn Foster, 2012

Sally Foster Wallace, 1997

Rita Garman, 1994

Jessica Gilbert, 2016

Rita Garman

The Hon. Rita Garman was honored in 1994 — seven years before being appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court. (The News-Gazette).

Barbara Gillespie-Washington, 2004

Carol Green, 1995

Sue Grey, 2012

02202022-sue-grey-meeting.jpg
United Way of Champaign County President and CEO Sue Grey leads a meeting with her staff. (Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette).

Stacey Gross, 2016

Dr. Linda Hamman-Moore, 2012

Ruthie Harper, 1998

Janice Harrington, 1993

Essie Harris, 2005

Zelema Harris, 1996

Zelema Harris

Then-Parkland President Zelema Harris was honored in 1996. (Provided).

Shirley Harshbarger, 1996

Vicki Stewart Haugen, 1997

Betty Healey, 2000

Barbara Hedlund, 2011

Beverly Herzog, 1994

Anh Ha Ho, 2006

Abby Hobbs, 2012

Jessica Holmes, 2011

Penny Holycross, 2008

Alice Jacobs, 2003

Sybil Mervis and Alice Jacobs

Sybil Mervis (1995), left, and Alice Jacobs (2003) were both selected as Women of Distinction. (The News-Gazette).

Judith Jepsen-Popel, 2009

Lyn Jones, 2009

Holly Jordan, 2006

Kathy Kaler, 2016

Robin Neal Kaler, 2004

Raj Karinattu, 1993

Marilyn Kay, 1998

Jan Kiley, 2010

Brenda Krause Eheart, 1998

Elizabeth Krchak, 1998

Annette Lansford, 2013

Geraldine Lee, 1999

Tammy Lemke, 2006

Sandy Lewis, 1998

Kay Machula, 2007

Kim Majures, 1992

Beth Manuel, 2005

Christina McClelland, 2013

Jean McCormick, 2005

Ellen McDowell, 2002

Ellen McDowell

Daily Bread Soup Kitchen's Ellen McDowell, left, with Karen Pickard, was honored in 2002. (The News-Gazette).

Jane McFadden, 2009

Karen Jones McKissack 2006

Nanette Mellen 2002

Anna Merritt 1996

Sybil Stern Mervis 1995

Vickie Miller, 2004

Connie Minnes, 2001

Judy Myers, 2000

Shevone Myrick, 2015

Traci Nally, 2008

Ana Nasser, 2010

Quyt Nguyen, 1993

Clarissa Nickerson Fourman, 2017

Dorothy O’Donnell, 1992

Hattie Paulk, 2001

Mary Perlstein, 1997

Patricia Phillips, 1998

Alice Pfeffer, 2003

Katy Podagrosi, 1996

Gladys Pope, 2014

Julie Pryde, 2021

June Quint, 2000

Janet Rayfield, 2010

Janet Rayfield before match

The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois honored UI women's soccer coach Janet Rayfield in 2010. (Illinois Athletics).

Mimi Reitemeier, 2007

Phyllis Robeson, 2000

Jennifer Roscoe, 2018

Jennifer Roscoe

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois 2018 Woman of Distinction Jennifer Roscoe and her husband, Toney, at Baxter's American Grille in Champaign. (Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette).

Phyllis Rogers, 1999

Vanna Pianfetti 2017

Carol Scharlau, 2002

Jennifer Shelby, 2015

Ladine Shelby, 2007

Kathy Sims, 1999

Mildred Sims, 1995

Lily Siu, 2008

Myrtle Slater, 2016

Kay Smoot, 2009

Jane Solon, 2010

Elizabeth Sotiropoulos, 2015

Bonnie Specchio, 2008

Shirley Splittstoesser, 2004

Carol Stack, 2006

Shirley Stillinger, 1997

Ashlynn Stillwell, 2015

Margaret Stillwell, 1993

Cynthia Swanson, 2002

Linda Swartz, 2012

Mary Timm, 2014

Teola Trowbridge, 2007

Wendy Morgan Turner, 2003

Evelyn Underwood, 2002

Evelyn Underwood

2002 honoree Evelyn Underwood, the associate minister at Champaign's New Free Will Baptist Church.

Kate Vincent, 1997

Rebecca Wagner, 1992

Jane Waldbillig, 1994

Petra Warren, 1996

Harriet Weatherford, 2000

Ruby Weathersby, 2014

Ruby Weathersby

Ruby Weathersby sits inside the sanctuary of the Greater Newlight Missionary Baptist Church in Rantoul ahead of being honored in 2014. (The News-Gazette).

Laura Weis, 2013

Vera Wesley, 1999

Kelly White, 2015

Wanda Whitsitt, 1993

Lela Wilson, 2009

Tammy Wilson, 2011

Sally Wolf, 2004

Rachael Wright, 2011

