The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department says a Sheldon man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl.
Deputies were called to 315 West Main Street in Sheldon around 4:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance.
The sheriff's department says after speaking with several area residents, 49-year-old Arthur Jensen was arrested and is facing first degree murder charges in the girl's death.
She was found inside the residence shortly after Jensen's arrest. Her name has not yet been released.
More details are not yet available.