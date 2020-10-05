URBANA — Three teenagers were arrested Monday morning after the county sheriff’s office said they robbed an 88-year-old man on his porch.
The juveniles — ages 13, 14 and 16 — approached the man shortly before 11:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of North Broadway Avenue in Urbana Township, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
The man said they asked for his money, and “When he refused to give them any, they surrounded him and forcibly removed money from his jacket pocket,” according to a news release.
The man was knocked down, but not injured, the sheriff’s office said.
The teenagers fled, shedding some clothing as they did so, according to the sheriff’s office, but they were quickly located by deputies and taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.