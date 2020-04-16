URBANA — State Rep. Carol Ammons and Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said their daughter, unopposed county board candidate Titianna Ammons, received a death threat in the mail Monday.
The anonymous, all-caps letter threatened to kill their daughter if Carol Ammons were elected chairwoman of the Champaign County Democrats at its meeting Wednesday, where she did become the chairwoman.
“In the past Carol and I have dealt with threats directed towards us, but it is reprehensible that an individual would threaten the life of our daughter,” Aaron Ammons said. “The author of the letter has caused undue stress and anxiety to our family as well as the dedicated employees that work in our offices. While we are taking this threat very seriously, we will not be bullied or intimidated by whomever is behind this. Titianna is strong, focused, and resilient in the face of all of the challenges she’s facing and she/we will NOT be moved!”
The letter was sent to Aaron Ammons’ office, a news release said, and one of his staffers retrieved the letter Monday morning from the county’s mail distribution.
After Aaron Ammons was made aware of the letter, he contacted authorities immediately, a news release said, and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
The Ammons said they are taking the threat seriously and asking for the public’s help in identifying the author.
“We know some people don’t particularly like us and are not happy about the positions we hold in this community, but this should cross the line in everyone’s book,” they said.
They asked anyone with information about the letter to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 217-384-1204.
"This is very much an active investigation, so I don’t want to release any information at this time," Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said.
