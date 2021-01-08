The Vermilion and Champaign County state’s attorneys and the Champaign County sheriff have spoken out about a proposed criminal justice reform bill introduced earlier this week by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus that would substantially change policing in Illinois.
The 611-page amendment to House Bill 163, intended to “end systemic racism” was introduced Tuesday in the state Senate.
But Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said there is not enough time before the end of the "lame duck" session Wednesday for lawmakers to thoughtfully consider the sweeping changes and get feedback from the public.
The timing, Rietz and Heuerman said in a release, “leaves one to wonder if the true intentions of this bill are for well-rounded criminal justice reform that will enact change while also protecting the safety of the community.”
Conceding that the criminal justice system is not perfect, Heuerman said “all stakeholders need to be part of the conversation so we can enact reform that makes sense.”
Lacy was more direct.
“This poorly drafted bill containing ill-conceived directives is an effort to systematically dismantle law enforcement, which in turn would affect the integrity of every investigation, prosecution and the safety of every citizen of our community,” she said.
Lacy highlighted just a few of the proposals that cause her concern:
Presuming that people charged with crimes should not have to post bail, thus denying crime victims and their families their rights to feel safe.
Requiring that those in police custody be given the ability to retrieve numbers in their cellphones within an hour of arrest before the phones can be put in evidence. “This new law absurdly would allow an individual in custody the right to access the very device containing contraband … and the ability to destroy such evidence.”
The bill would eliminate felony murder, preventing the state from charging those who commit murder during another felony with a more serious offense.
While acknowledging the bill has several concepts that “warrant thought” Heuerman and Rietz said more viewpoints need to be considered before finalizing the legislation.
Those include how to get unethical officers off the street while not curtailing due process rights that civilians enjoy; ensuring that there is money for training for officers in addition to alternatives to police involvement; and employing minimum force while also making sure officers and the community are safe.
The bill, for example, would prevent officers from using chokeholds or any restraints above a person's shoulders and from using tear gas or pepper spray without first announcing it and allowed "sufficient time and space" for people to follow the order. It would also allow officers to be sued personally by people who felt wronged.
The Black caucus held more than 100 hours of hearings earlier in the year to arrive at the proposed changes.
Late Friday afternoon, Justin Hood, president of the Illinois State's Attorney's Association also weighed in, thanking the sponsor for trying to tackle justice reform but taking issue with rushing through changes in a lame duck session.
He cited the proposed lack of bail, the abolition of felony murder and the expansion of Miranda rights which would preclude law enforcement from questioning a suspect in custody, as "deeply problematic."