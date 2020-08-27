In the wake of an accident Wednesday night between a vehicle and a runner south of town, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is urging drivers and runners alike to be more vigilant.
About 8:15 p.m., Jeffery Hesselbein, 20, a University of Illinois student, was running with another person west on Curtis Road between First and Race streets when he was hit by a motorist.
Heuerman said Qiong Wang, 55, was driving west but did not see the runners.
Hesselbein was taken to Carle Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff said neither of the runners, who were in the roadway, were wearing reflective clothing.
Wang was not issued any tickets.
“Curtis Road seems to be popular with runners and bicyclists but it is also dangerous because there are no sidewalks or designated bike lanes and the speed limit is 55 mph as opposed to 30 or 35 mph in the cities,” Heuerman said.
“This gives drivers and pedestrians less time to react to unexpected situations.This is particularly dangerous after sunset because there are no streetlights.”
The sheriff urges motorists to be prepared for unexpected obstacles on the road, for runners to wear reflective clothing and run against traffic, and for runners and bicyclists to be particularly careful at dusk or after dark on rural roads without lighting and no bike lanes.
“When riding at night, bicyclists are required by law to have a front light visible from a distance of at least 500 feet and a rear reflector visible for up to 600 feet. A redlight facing the rear can provide added protection to bicyclists,” Heuerman said.