ARCOLA — A member of Congressman John Shimkus’ staff will be in Douglas County next week to help area residents seeking assistance dealing with federal government agencies.
The congressional aide will be at the Arcola City Hall, 114 N. Locust St., from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 16.
Doug Bugger, a spokesman for Shimkus, R-Collinsville, said constituents who need help but cannot come to Arcola next week can call Shimkus’ Danville office at 217-446-0664.
Shimkus represents the 15th Congressional District. He has served in the House since 1997, and announced recently that his current term would be his last.