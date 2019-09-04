State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, center, announces Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, that he will form an exploratory committee for a possible run for the 15th Congressional District seat held by John Shimkus, who is not seeking re-election. He was joined by his wife, Brandy, his daughter, Ainsely, and his father, Pat, in front of the Vermilion County Administration Building in downtown Danville.