CHAMPAIGN - Champaign police are trying to figure out who fired shots outside Market Place Mall Saturday night, hitting several vehicles.
Preliminary information is that several shots were fired outside the mall at 2000 N. Neil St. about 8:20 p.m. Officers were dispatched at 8:22 p.m. No one is believed to have been hurt.
Patrons and employees were kept inside the mall until police could collect statements and escort them out.
Police are collecting evidence, including surveillance video from nearby businesses, and talking to witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 351-4545 or call Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.