URBANA - A Champaign man already in custody for an alleged weapons violation is being criminally charged with shooting at a man in that city back in August.
Javon Jones, 24, who listed an address in the 3600 block of Colleen Drive, is expected to be arraigned Monday for aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, in connection with an Aug. 19 incident in which he allegedly fired shots in the direction of a man who was not injured.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the shooting allegations came to light after Jones was arrested in mid-September for possession of ammunition. Because of previous convictions, he is not allowed to possess guns or ammunition.
At the time, police obtained a search warrant for Jones’ phone and found a conversation between him and his girlfriend in which Jones said he had been a victim of a shooting and intended to get revenge for that.
About 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, it’s alleged that Jones fired a gun from a vehicle in the direction of a man who had just gotten out of a minivan.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Tremont Street and Champaign police found several shell casings to verify that shots had been fired.
The victim ducked and ran and was not hit. The Suburban from which the shots came drove off but returned shortly after and shot at the minivan.
The message to his girlfriend about getting revenge was found on his phone hours after the shooting, Alferink said.
When police found Jones to talk to him about the shooting, he eventually admitted being in the vehicle but he said he was driving and that the passenger did the shooting.
Video surveillance showed he was in the vehicle when the shots were fired, Alferink said.
He faces penalties ranging from four to 15 years in prison if convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He also faces penalties ranging from probation to two to 10 years in prison for possessing the ammunition if he is convicted of that.
Jones remained in the county jail over the weekend in lieu of $10,000 bond. He’s due back in court Dec. 22
Court records show Jones has prior convictions for theft, obstructing identification and resisting arrest, attempted burglary and a juvenile adjudication for residential burglary.