URBANA — An investigation into the weekend shooting death of a 51-year-old Urbana man continues.
Responding to a Friday afternoon report of a shooting with injuries in the 1300 block of Silver Street, Urbana officers found the man dead of a gunshot wound.
An autopsy is pending and the victim's name has yet to been released.
During a search of an apartment in the 1300 block of Silver Street, police located a handgun and arrested Eric Nash, 45, of Urbana, for unlawful use of weapon by a felon. He is being held at the Champaign County Satellite Jail, and police said it is not known if the handgun was the one used to kill the victim.
Due to a power outage in the area at the time of the shooting, police said there were a number of people outside and are asking for community assistance regarding the incident.
Those with information or video footage of the incident can contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.