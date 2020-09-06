CHAMPAIGN — A 25-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting incident on Saturday night in Champaign.
Responding to a report of shots fired near Fourth Street and Beardsley Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police found a man with life-threatening injuries who was taken to a local hospital. Also discovered at the scene: 40 shell casings of different caliber.
The shooting remains under investigation. It brings to approximately 125 the number of shots fired incidents in Champaign in 2020.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.