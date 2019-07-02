DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that sent a man to the hospital.
Commander Josh Webb said police were called to the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center at 8:05 a.m. for a victim with a gunshot wound.
When they arrived, they met with a 27-year-old Danville man who had been shot in the abdomen. His wound isn’t life threatening; however, he remained in the hospital on Tuesday for treatment.
The victim gave several different versions and locations of how and where the incident occurred, Webb said, adding officers were unable to verify how he was injured.
“While detectives were doing follow-up questioning, the victim stated he no longer wanted to speak with the police and was not interested in pursuing the incident any further,” Webb said, adding police are still probing the incident.
He said no one else was injured.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS (8477).