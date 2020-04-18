CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County sheriff’s investigators are looking for the person who shot a man in the Dobbins Downs area in northwest Champaign Saturday afternoon.
Lt. Curt Apperson said deputies were called to the 2700 block of Dale Drive at 3:25 p.m.
They found a man they believe to be 25 years old in the yard of a house but they have yet to confirm his identity.
Apperson said they are still talking to witnesses but believe that the shooter and the victim were both on foot when the shooting began.
The victim was hit in the torso and ran a short distance before collapsing.
He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was still in surgery Saturday night, Apperson said.
“We have no idea who the shooter is,” he said, adding that deputies could find no trace of a car in the area, either.
“He (the shooter) left the area on foot. We’ve conducted a canvass of the neighborhood with negative results,” he said.
Just eight weeks ago, sheriff’s deputies were blocks away on the same street investigating the beating death of Tenesha Jenkins, 34, who was found in her home in the 2200 block of Dale Drive on Feb. 23.
Antoine Craig, 37, of Champaign, Ms. Jenkins’ paramour, was charged with her murder and remains in the county jail in lieu of $2.08 million bond.
Deputies ask that anyone with information call the sheriff’s office at 217-384-1216 or Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.