SULLIVAN — Investigators are looking into a shooting that injured at least one person early Friday in Sullivan.
A brief release said Illinois State Police investigators based in Champaign were asked by Sullivan police and the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office to help learn what happened.
Police were called to a home in the 200 block of South Madison Street at 3 a.m.
One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment and three people were being questioned.
No condition was given on the shooting victim. Police are continuing to investigate.