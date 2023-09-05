URBANA — A man who was present for an argument in Urbana during which shots were fired, injuring another man and himself, has been criminally charged.
The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office on Tuesday filed charges against Anthony R. Wilkins, 28, of the 2000 block of Vawter Street, of aggravated battery with a gun, possession of a controlled substance and violation of the youth offender registry.
Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said about 3:20 am. Monday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Vawter, where they found a 37-year-old man shot in the stomach. They learned his shooting had resulted from an argument in a parking lot during which multiple shots were fired.
Police were told that Wilkins had been shot in the arm and was being treated at a hospital. Witnesses identified him as one of the alleged shooters. Police also learned that he possessed cocaine.
Both he and the man shot in the stomach were treated and released for their injuries.
After his release, Wilkins was arrested.
Court records show Wilkins has previous convictions for aggravated battery to a child from a 2014 case and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Cervantes stressed that police are still investigating the crime and urge anyone with information that could help them to contact police at the police department at 217-384-2320 or through Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or through the P3 Tips mobile app.