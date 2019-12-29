DANVILLE — Police are investigating an early-morning incident that left five women injured by gunfire.
At 12:40 a.m. today, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of Westview Avenue. Inside a residence, they found five women between the ages of 18 and 32 who had been struck by gunfire. Four of the victims were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, and the fifth was taken to OSF in Danville.
Witnesses told police the shots came from outside the residence.
All five victims are in stable condition, police said late Sunday morning.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.