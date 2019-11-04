DANVILLE — A shooting incident on Sunday left one person with a broken leg and another with a gunshot wound.
Commander Josh Webb said it happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1200 of Sheridan Street. A 17-year-old from Champaign told police he was walking in the area and heard gunshots. Running away, he fell and broke his leg.
Police later learned a 31-year-old Danville man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That victim told police he was walking in the area when two men started yelling at him. The man kept walking, then heard several gunshots.
Webb said the suspects are black men, one with dreadlocks and wearing a white T-shirt and the other wearing a blue sweatshirt.
If you have information, call Danville police at 217-431-2250. If you wish to stay anonymous, call Crime-Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.